Abdullah Mason Says Sam Noakes Fight Will "Open The Doors" [Exclusive]

Abdullah Mason is ready for his post-fight ice cream. Mason will face Sam Noakes (17-0, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBO lightweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2025.

The 21-year-old undefeated fighter is, according to oddsmakers, pencilled in to become one of boxing's youngest world champions if he wins this month in Riyadh. It's a big step up in class for a fighter who, just this very year, was fighting in eight-rounders.

In his last appearance, he stopped Jeremiah Nakatila via technical knockout in the 5th round due to a bloody cut over the Namibian fighter's left eye.

Against Nakatila, he looked poised and collected as he had in his past three fights since his bout against Yohan Vasquez last year. On November 8, 2024, the young man from Ohio had a tough night against Vasquez. He was dropped twice, but was able to come back and earn the victory.

Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) says it was a learning experience, and it should be noted that many great fighters have overcome an early surprise knockdown to have a successful career. Oscar De La Hoya, then 26, was dropped by Ike Quartey in their 1999 encounter. Otherwise, his chin proved largely durable throughout his career.

Abdullah Mason's lessons learned

Another example: very early in his career, Muhammad Ali was dropped by Sunny Banks in 1962 and Henry Cooper in 1963. Yet, Ali went on to show the sport that he had one of the best chins in boxing history against Sonny Liston, George Foreman, and others.

"What I learned from it was just making sure I am listening to my corner and they keep telling me keep your eyes on my opponent," said Mason, "they always tell me that since I turned pro. Take it slow and don't rush into anything, a shot can come from anywhere."

Like Muhammad Ali, Mason is a proud Muslim-American, and like Ali, he plans to enjoy ice cream after the fight. Ice cream and cookies are his favorite post-fight treats.

Mason has already called out names like Gervonta Davis, Keyshawn Davis, and Shakur Stevenson. A world title will help make his dream of fighting the biggest names in the sport probable. He says this fight will "open doors" to the big fights he wants in the near future.

Getting The Passport Stamps

His fight in Riyadh will be his first overseas fight (he has fought once as a professional fighter in Canada) and his second trip to Saudi Arabia.

"This will be my first time fighting overseas. I was in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and we attended the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight, which took place in February. Fighting there is going to be different…the main way I am preparing for it is staying focused."

Mason is all locked in for what could be a high-stakes chess match and one to watch on the massive Riyadh Season card on November 22. Both these men have stopped the majority of their opponents, and this one seems unlikely to get the distance as well.

