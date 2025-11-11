Eddie Hearn Gives Update On Jaron Ennis vs Vergil Ortiz As Promoter Details 'Agreement'

A victory for Vergil Ortiz Jr. on November 8th would see the American fighter improve his professional record to 24-0, as he stopped Erickson Lubin via second-round knockout.

After the performance, Ortiz faced off with new super welterweight contender Jaron 'Boots' Ennis (35-0) in the ring, as the two have been linked with a fight throughout 2025. However, no bout has yet been agreed upon between the two unbeaten stars.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn has been clear with his intentions for Ennis, as he wants his fighter to face Ortiz next. Now, the English businessman has spoken on the current state of the potential match.

Eddie Hearn Seemingly Unsure On Potential Jaron Ennis Vs Vergil Ortiz Fight

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Hearn was asked for his thoughts on the potential blockbuster fight between Ennis and Ortiz.

Hearn began by denying a claim that there had been an official offer made for the fight, which Matchroom Boxing turned down. He then went on to detail the agreement he made with Golden Boy Promotions.

"We sat down in a room in New York [with Golden Boy and DAZN] and we talked through the fight. We talked through the deal, and we agreed on a deal for the fight. We both said, we're fighting in October, you're fighting in November, then we're going to do the fight in January, February, March, whenever makes sense." Eddie Hearn

The Matchroom Boxing promoter then said that Ennis "signed a contract to fight Ortiz" on the agreed-upon terms. However, Hearn added that negotiations have 'all gone quiet' regarding the bout.

"The next couple of weeks, the proof will be in the pudding," Hearn said. The promoter said he felt that even though things were being complicated on the side of Golden Boy, that Ortiz is eager to compete against Ennis.

"I think Ortiz wants the fight; he's a fighter. But, it's whether the people around him want the fight, and I hope they do."

When Hearn was asked if he believes the fight between Ennis and Ortiz will get finalized, the Englishman replied by saying, "From what I've seen in the past 24 hours, maybe not."

Hearn also added that representatives of DAZN have clearly expressed their desire for a fight to be made between Ennis and Ortiz. Hearn said he was told, "You guys need to make this fight. This is a big fight... Don't mess around here."

