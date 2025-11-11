Chris Eubank Jr Sends Chilling Warning To Conor Benn Ahead Of Rematch

Chris Eubank Jr. expects his rematch with Conor Benn to be even better than their first fight.

Eubank and Benn meet in the ring on Nov. 15, seven months after their Fight of the Year candidate in April. Eubank came out on top of the memorable back-and-forth war with a unanimous decision to improve to 35-3.

Eubank expects the rematch to be just as action-packed, if not more, than the first fight.

"He knows what's coming," Eubank said, via Ring Magazine. "He knows the fight that's about to take place is going to be another war. It's going to be another bar brawl. He knows that there's no easy way out for him. So I hope he's trained accordingly."

Eubank and Benn combined to land 582 total punches in their first fight, including 407 power punches, according to Compubox. Eubank had the edge in volume, landing 367 punches to Benn's 215, and accuracy, connecting on 40.2 percent of his shots to Benn's 36.2 percent.

The rematch will occur in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 160 pounds with a 10-pound rehydration clause, the same conditions as their first fight. Eubank and his manager, Ben Shalom, contested the rehydration clause, but the fight was nonetheless negotiated to replicate the first fight.

Chris Eubank Jr.'s weight concerns ahead of Conor Benn rematch

Eubank's weight concerns stem from the complications he experienced in the first fight. Not only did he struggle making the weight and came in over the contracted 160-pound limit, but he claimed to have dealt with severe dehydration during the bout due to the rehydration clause.

Chris Eubank Jr. lands a jab against Conor Benn | Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson

As a result of his dehydration, Eubank revealed that he needed immediate medical attention after the fight. He boarded an ambulance, which was delayed from leaving the arena, which he angrily aired at the Eubank-Benn 2 introductory press conference.

Eubank blamed Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for the ambulance delay, who responded by threatening a lawsuit.

Despite the weight drama, Eubank agreed to compete under the same weight restrictions again, whether reluctantly or not. Hearn pointed out how often Eubank has competed at 160 pounds recently, but the 36-year-old's primary issue is with the rehydration clause.

The main change from the first fight to the second will be noticeable in Eubank's corner. In preparation for the rematch, the Englishman reunited with renowned trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who recently coached Terence Crawford to his win over Canelo Alvarez.

