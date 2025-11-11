Claressa Shields Advises Sydney Sweeney Amid Rumored Boxing Match Interest

Claressa Shields wants to see Sydney Sweeney test herself in the ring.

The actress recently turned heads by noting her interest in a potential boxing match after starring as Christy Martin in the film 'Christy.' Shields immediately responded by supporting the idea, but has a few ideas on how the actress should approach it.

"I think she should wear headgear her first fight, but after that, if she wants to take it off and get more experience, why not?" Shields said on 'The Ariel Helwani Show.' "I think everybody should be in a fight."

Shields was not a part of 'Christy,' but was recently involved in Hollywood. The three-division undisputed champion was portrayed by actress Ryan Destiny in the 2024 film 'Fire Inside,' which is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

While professional boxing fights never involve headgear, amateur bouts do permit the protective equipment. Sweeney said she would be open to a charity fight or potentially an exhibition bout.

Sweeney was inspired to get into boxing during her preparation for the film, which required daily training. The 28-year-old movie star worked with Miami-based boxing trainer Matt Baiamonte to prepare for the film.

Sweeney's daily training regimen consisted of drilling, hitting mitts, and sparring, with strength and conditioning implemented throughout. She claimed that she gained over 30 pounds for the movie to accurately resemble Martin.

Sydney Sweeney's 'Christy' training partner touts boxing skills

The training certainly paid off, as Sweeney underwent a complete physical transformation for the movie. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but almost all of them touted her acting prowess in the challenging role.

However, despite her physical transformation, some still have doubts about the actress's actual boxing skills. She has since received several reviews from other actors who trained with her on set, who vouched for her knowledge of the sweet science.

Stunt actress Sam Tidwell, who had a minor role as Martin's opponent Deborah Cruickshank in 'Christy,' made sure fans knew that the "rumors are true" and Sweeney "can punch" on Instagram.

"The rumors are true, [Sydney Sweeney] can punch," Tidwell wrote. "This job was an absolute dream getting to work alongside such an incredible stunt team. Thank you to Walter Garcia for the opportunity, to [stunt coordinator Stephanie Baur] and [stunt performer Sarah Irwin] for all the prep, laughs & encouragement. To [Matt Baiamonte] for the training."

If Sweeney ever does step in the ring, it will likely be against another celebrity. Perhaps ex-MMA star and 'Fast & Furious' star Gina Carano would step up to the plate for an actress vs. actress exhibition bout.

