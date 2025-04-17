Abdullah Mason To Return On Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos Undercard
It's full speed ahead for Abdullah Mason.
The top prospect turned rising contender will make his return on June 7 and face Jeremia Nakathila in a 10-round lightweight bout on the undercard of Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos at the Scope Arena in Davis' hometown of Norfolk, VA. Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) last fought on April 5, stopping Carlos Ornelas in the sixth round.
Mason's bout vs. Nakathila will mark his third bout of 2025 and the second 10-round bout of his career. In his first bout of the year, Mason rolled past Manuel Jaimes, stopping him in the fourth round.
Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) has won three straight fights in his home country, the Republic of Namibia, including the last two by stoppage. Nakathila has faced some of boxing's rising prospects and contenders, though he's yet to pull off the upset in such scenarios. In his last two fights in America, he was stopped by both Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) and Ernesto Mercado (17-0, 16 KOs) in the second round in 2023.
Nakathila also faced WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson earlier in his career for the WBO interim junior lightweight title and lost by shutout on all three of the judges' scorecards on June 12, 2021. The most significant win of Nakathila's career was a sixth-round stoppage of former junior lightweight champion Miguel Berchelt on March 26, 2022.
Mason is rapidly ascending the ranks, as he's ranked No. 4 by the WBC for Stevenson's title and No. 8 by the WBO for Davis' belt. If the slick and hard-hitting southpaw from Cleveland, Ohio, can deliver another impressive performance against his most notable opponent to date, a significant step-up in competition or title eliminator may be in the not-too-distant future for Mason.
