Claressa Shields And Amanda Serrano Engage In 'Disrespectful' War Of Words
There is no love lost between Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano, who are two of the world's best pound-for-pound female boxers. This is largely owed to past comments that Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Badarian has made about Shields, the most recent of which came on April 13.
Badarian, who promotes Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner and has been trying to secure a fight between Baumgardner and Shields, said that Shields, "Is walking at around 190 [pounds] right now," while Baumgardner is about 135 pounds.
"If Claressa Shields wants the biggest payday of her life, she's going to have to get to a weight that makes sense for Alycia Baumgardner," he added.
Shields didn't appreciate this sentiment, which has been shown by a social media tirade over the past day or so.
Serrano has since called Shield out directly on X Wednesday by saying, "Claressa you are one of the best and I will always admire what you have accomplished. But over the past 3 years you have constantly made disrespectful comments about my company, my promoter, my accomplishments and the people I care about, who have changed my life and have made it a point to support women’s boxing on the biggest stages possible.
"It’s time to recognize this and move forward on separate paths. I will always be a big fan of your in ring accomplishments. Stay Well".
It didn't take long for Shields to respond.
"I’ve been took my Stand with you. I’ve never not once disrespected your accomplishments. 7 division world champ. The truth is you like being sneaky and dissing me in a nice way. Now that I’m calling it out it’s a problem. Your promoter, company came out the gate disrespecting me, you know it too. I personally inboxed you MYSELF! They continued. Now we are here: I’m not one of the best! I AM THE BEST! Focus on your fight @Serranosisters !!!!" she wrote.
There's clearly some unresolved issues between these two parties.
