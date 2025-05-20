KSI Questions Conor McGregor's Headspace: ‘He’s All Over the Place'
Conor McGregor hasn't fought in a combat sports setting since his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg break in that contest.
While he was scheduled for a 2024 return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, that fight fell off because of a toe injury to the former two-weight UFC champion.
McGregor also stepped foot in the boxing ring in 2017, suffering a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather. The fight brought him a massive payday and many believe that took the hunger away from McGregor.
The Irish superstar has been in talks to fight social media influencers like KSI and Jake Paul as well, but KSI has now claimed that 'The Notorious' turned down a fight against him. He also added that McGregor is not in the right place mentally. Speaking after a recent Misfits event, he said:
We had a fight set up and Conor said no. I don’t know, it could be money, it could be his mindset. It could be a lot of reasons.
KSI added:
Honestly, I don’t think he knows what he’s going to be doing the next day. He’s all over the place. One minute he wants to be the prime minister of Ireland, the next he wants to do a random side quest. Who cares. It is what it is. But let him do his thing. It is what it is. I’m going to just move on and do me.
UFC CEO Dana White was also asked about McGregor's return to the promotion, but White doesn't expect that to happen anytime soon.
