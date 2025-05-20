Jake Paul Claims Canelo Alvarez Was ‘Threatened’ Out of a Fight Against Him
Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Terence Crawford next with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. Alvarez became undisputed at the 168 lbs division for the second time in his career with his recent win against William Scull on May 3.
Before the Scull fight became official, Canelo was in talks to fight Jake Paul, which looked like a real possibility. Instead, the Mexican penned a massive four fight deal with Riyadh Season, with the contract worth a reported $400 million.
Paul has now given his side on the failed fight, claiming Canelo Alvarez was threatened to have his contract pulled. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Paul said:
Basically, they threatened to pull Canelo's $300 million contract if he were to fight me. That's how bad they want me out of boxing. They can't stand that I am the one doing the biggest events. So they threatened to pull his $300 million contract if he was to fight me. So, I understand where Canelo was coming from and wanting to secure the bread for his family.
Paul was additionally asked why Riyadh Season or Turki Alalshikh would take such a drastic step against Canelo for fighting him. He said:
If you are someone spending billions of dollars in an industry, and you aren't number 1, and having the biggest events, and meanwhile there's a little Disney kid, running around and spending zero dollars, and having the biggest events. As a competitor, you're gonna do anything to stop that person and to be the biggest.
