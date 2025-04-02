Alycia Baumgardner To Defend Titles On Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Undercard
The historic card headlined by Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 3 now has a co-main event.
Alycia Baumgardner, who signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in March, will defend her undisputed junior lightweight title against Jennifer Miranda on July 11 at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The card will be streamed on Netflix, marking the second boxing card the streaming service has put on.
"Moments like this don’t make me — they expose the truth," Baumgardner wrote on X. "I’m not here to prove anything. I’m here to take everything."
Netflix also broadcasted Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Nov. 15 and reported that it drew a record-setting 108 million live global viewers and 65 million concurrent streams, making it the most-watched sporting event ever at the time before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.
The rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor was the co-main event to Tyson vs. Paul and drew 74 million live global viewers, making it the most-watched professional women’s psorts event in US history
Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) has won eight in a row since suffering the only loss of her career. Baumgardner's last title defense ended in a no-contest against Delfine Persoon due to an accidental headbutt on Sept. 27. Baumgardner was up 30-26 on all three scorecards before the headbutt.
Baumgardner, who signed with MVP Promotions, 30, has been the undisputed junior lightweight champion since her unanimous decision victory over Elhem Mekhaled on Feb. 4, 2023. She has defended the title once since then outside of her no-contest against Persoon.
Miranda, 38, is undefeated at 12-0 but has yet to fight outside of her home country of Spain.
