Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren Hint At Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua has long been one of, if not, the biggest fights that has never happened in recent years.
But could it still happen?
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn and Fury's promoter, Frank Warren had a sit-down and they both hinted that two of boxing's biggest stars could still square off.
"The obvious one, AJ Fury," Hearn said of one fight he wanted to make with Warren. "Who knows what the future holds?"
"That's the fight we all wanted to see," Warren said. "Us, the British fans, the fighters wanted it, for some reason it didn't happen but it's never too late. Who knows, if Tyson decides he's fed up mowing the lawn, it may happen."
Fury announced his retirement on Jan. 13 after back-to-back losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Fury has also announced his retirement on numerous occasions only to later return to the ring.
Fury and Joshua were on the brink of fighting in 2021 for the undisputed heavyweight title, but Deontay Wilder's rematch clause led to the third fight against Fury happening instead. With them appearing to be one win away from finally meeting, Joshua was forced to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Usyk and lost by unanimous decision, while Fury stopped Wilder in the 11th round of one of the best fights in 2021.
If there was ever a time for Fury vs. Joshua to happen, it may be now with both fighters coming off of a loss and some of boxing's biggest fights finally coming to fruition. Even with neither fighter holding a title, Fury vs. Joshua could easily sell out a stadium in the UK.
But if it doesn't happen now, Fury vs. Joshua could likely be added to a long list of big fights that never came to fruition.
