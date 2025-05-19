Andy Cruz To Face Hironori Mishiro In IBF Title Eliminator
Andy Cruz is on the doorstep of a world title shot.
Cruz will face Hironori Mishiro in an IBF lightweight title eliminator on June 14 in the co-main event of Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Vasiliy Lomachenko currently holds the IBF lightweight title, while Raymond Muratalla is the interim IBF lightweight champion.
“I’ve put in the hard work and dedication, and I can't wait to step into the ring again,” Cruz said via press release. “This fight isn’t just about winning; it’s about showing my people the passion I have for the sport. I’m ready to prove that I’m a contender and bring that W home!”
Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs), a Cuban gold medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeated WBO lighweight champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) in the gold medal match. Cruz, 29, is also ranked No. 1 by the WBC, which could put him in line to face Shakur Stevenson in the near future if he's enforced as the mandatory challenger.
Cruz, who is ranked No. 3 by the IBF, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Omar Salcido on Jan. 25.
Mishiro (17-1-1, 6 KOs), who is ranked No. 5 by the IBF, has won five straight fights, including his last two by stoppage. He'll be making his U.S. debut when he faces Cruz.
“I want to thank Matchroom for giving me the opportunity to fight in the US,” Mishiro said. “I’m really excited and motivated for such a great opportunity. I have fought as the underdog many times and I look forward to making another big upset on June 14.”
MORE: Manny Pacquiao's Son Concerned About 46-Year-Old Father Fighting Again
The IBF lightweight title picture is in a bit of flux as it awaits Lomachenko's decision on whether he wants to continue fighting or to retire. If Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Ukraine, decides to call it a career, that will likely pave the way for the winner of Cruz vs Mishiro to face Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) for the world title later in 2025.
