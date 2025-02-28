Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: Odds And Prediction

Odds and prediction for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, United States on March 1. Roach is looking to test Davis' undefeated record.

One of the best knockout artists currently in boxing, Davis remains a puzzle to be solved inside the ring. He is 30-0-0 with 28 knockout wins under his belt. Roach, on the other hand, is 25-1-1 and has 10 career knockout wins.

Ahead of the big fight this weekend, let's check out the betting odds of the contest courtesy of Draftkings.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Moneyline odds

Moneyline: Gervonta Davis -1600, Lamont Roach +900

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Knockout odds

KO/TIKO/DQ: Gervonta Davis -400, Lamont ROach +165

KO: Gervonta Davis +165, Lamont Roach +3500

TKO: Gervonta Davis -135, Lamont Roach +2200

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Decision odds

Decision: Gervonta Davis +360, Lamont ROach +2500

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Tota rounds

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Prediction

Gervonta Davis is one of the best power punchers in boxing. Davis has remarkable speed as well. His feints are excellent and 'Tank' draws opponents out of position with them. His fights against Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero showed that Davis has the ability to pull out the killer blow even when he is not necessarily in control.

Davis has excellent defense as well and speed is a true weapon for him. His left hand needs no introduction and 'Tank' can attack the body and the head with equal effect.

Roach, meanwhile, fights behind the jab, which is excellent. He also has a great uppercut in his arsenal. However, he can't match Davis' power, which could be a problem.

Davis will look to catch Roach after drawing him out of position with one of his feints. 'Tank' can do the same if Roach tries to rush in. Davis could also land a solid counter as Roach looks to land his own power shot.

Davis will look to use his famous power shot to stop Lamont Roach in the seventh round via TKO.

Winner: Gervonta Davis

When and how to watch Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach

Date: Saturday, March 1st

Start time: 8 pm EST

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime PPV

The Latest Boxing News

Gervonta Davis Says Boxing Is "Draining," Talks End Of His Fighting Career

Gervonta Davis Snubs Ryan Garcia When Naming the Hardest Puncher He Has Faced

Gervonta Davis Slams Shakur Stevenson And Keyshawn For Not Fighting Each Other

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.