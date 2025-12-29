Matchroom Releases Official Statement After Anthony Joshua Car Crash

Ten days after exiting the ring unscathed against Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua was involved in a deadly motor vehicle accident that nearly took his life.

Two members of his team, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, were tragically killed in the accident. Joshua escaped with his life, but was still admitted to a nearby hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, for treatment and observation, with his status unknown.

Joshua's promoter, Matchroom Boxing, has since confirmed that he is in stable condition but remains in the hospital. The Eddie Hearn-led promotion released an official statement on social media confirming the deaths of Ghami and Ayodele, while updating fans on the heavyweight's status.

Anthony Joshua | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Matchroom Boxing statement

"Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier today," the statement read. "With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.

"Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to the hospital for checks and treatment. He is in stable condition and will remain there for observation. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected — and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. No further comment will be made at this time."

Joshua does not appear to have any major life-threatening injuries. However, while he is on track for a full physical recovery, he is now forced to deal with losing two of his closest friends and longtime training partners.

Prayers pour in for Anthony Joshua after car crash report

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Anthony Joshua looks on from the ring before his during a heavyweight boxing bout against Jake Paul at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Joshua has not yet released a statement of his own as he remains hospitalized. The boxing community has already given him as much love and support as possible after the news shocked fans on Monday morning.

Jake Paul was among the first to send his best wishes to his recent opponent on social media, along with Turki Alalshikh. Alycia Baumgardner and Caroline Dubois, who competed on the Jake-Joshua undercard, also offered words of encouragement.

"Life can change in an instant," Baumgardner tweeted. "Moments like this bring everything into perspective. Keeping AJ, everyone involved, and their families covered in prayer."

Rival promoter Frank Warren was even among the first to reach out to Joshua on X. "Thoughts and prayers are with AJ and the families of those impacted by this terrible accident today," Warren tweeted.

Thoughts and prayers are with AJ and the families of those impacted by this terrible accident today. — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) December 29, 2025

Joshua and Hearn are expected to do business with Warren soon, as Riyadh Season has announced that 'AJ' will fight former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in 2026.§ There is no word yet on whether the recent accident will affect that timeline.