Anthony Joshua Dares Tyson Fury to Fight Rising Heavyweight Star

Despite having signed a deal to step in the ring in an all-British heavyweight showdown, both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are preparing for warm-up fights before throwing down at the end of the year.

After defeating Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, Fury has said he expects to have another warm-up fight before facing Joshua. Joshua, however, is set to fight Albanian Kristian Prenga after facing Jake Paul in December.

This will be AJ's first time jumping in the ring with a traditional heavyweight since losing to Daniel Dubois in 2024.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

The pair faced off in London on Monday at the opening press conference ahead of their fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 25. And whilst speaking on his upcoming fight with Prenga, the 36-year-old couldn't help but question who Fury will face next

"Is he facing Itauma next? He said to talkSPORT Boxing. "I think that would be a perfect name because they're all under the same promotion.

"If Fury is what he says he is, maybe he should step forward and Frank should put his fighter forward instead of worrying about what I'm up to."

Hot prospect Moses Itauma is next expected to fight a top ten-ranked opponent after defeating Jerome Franklin in dramatic fashion.

Fury's next fight expected to be announced this week

It hasn't yet been disclosed who Fury will face next before he locks horns with Joshua, but Frank Warren has said he expects the fight to be announced this week.

"We'll hopefully be in a position to announce it next week, that's what we're looking to do. So keep watching this space, and it'll be a good opponent - it'll be good for him. He can't afford to slip up, because obviously AJ's got his fight in a few weeks' time.

Joshua and Prenga gets heated in press conference

Anthony Joshua | Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

Joshua and Prenga traded verbal blows during the press conference on Monday, with the Albanian insisting he will show no respect during the fight.

“I’m glad that you’re underestimating this." He said. “I’m not a talker guy, I’m a puncher guy and I’m Albanian. If I catch you, you’ve never felt a punch like mine. I promise you."

Joshua hit back expressing that's exactly what he wants from Prenga. "I want you to come into the ring and show me no respect. I'm going to show class, skill, boxing IQ and punch with bad intentions."

The Brit is training with two-time undisputed champion and former foe Oleksander Usyk ahead of the upcoming fight in July.