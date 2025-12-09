Anthony Joshua Net Worth

Anthony Joshua is one of the most notable heavyweights of the modern era. A fan-favorite and a consummate professional, AJ has been atop the heavyweight food chain for the better part of the last decade.

He is a two-time heavyweight champion and a former Olympic gold medalist, winning the 2012 London Olympics at super heavyweight.

Joshua has faced some legendary opponents in his career and holds wins against Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, and more. The British heavyweight currently holds a record of 28-4-0 with 25 knockout wins under his belt.

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO/PA Images

Given his fights at the championship level, Joshua has earned significant income throughout his career. Apart from boxing, he has also built a notable business portfolio. Let's have a look at Joshua's net worth in 2025.

Name Anthony Joshua Estimated net worth $150 million Source of wealth Salary, business, endorsement, sponsorships, real estate, investments. Salary N/A Business (Ownership) 258 Group, Gastropub, Property, Retail spots, Shares in DAZN and Alpine F1. Sponsorship Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Bulk, Lucozade, Janguar, Beats Electronics, William Hill, British Airways, Suntory, EA Sports.

What is Anthony Joshua's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joshua has an estimated net worth of $150 million and ranks seventh in the list of the richest boxers of all time. Joshua has earned well over $275 million during his fighting career, and his wealth is set to grow as he's expected to make a fortune from his fight against Jake Paul.

Anthony Joshua's salary

Professional boxers don't have a fixed salary. However, someone of Joshua's stature gets paid tremendously well. On top of lucrative base payments, he also earned PPV points and winning bonuses from his numerous championship fights.

Managed by Eddie Hearn, Joshua has struck some incredible business deals during his boxing career. Here are the Joshua's highest paydays.

Fight Estimated earnings Date Andy Ruiz Jr 2 $57.5 million December 7, 2019 Francis Ngannou $50 million March 8, 2024 Oleksandr Usyk 2 $40.6 million August 20, 2022 Alexander Povetkin $25 million September 22, 2018 Andy Ruiz Jr $24.8 million June 1, 2019

His first career loss against Andy Ruiz Jr marked the fifth-largest payday of AJ's career, while his rematch was his first. His fourth-highest payday was the seventh-round TKO victory against Alexander Povetkin.

Usyk handed Joshua his second and third career losses. The rematch saw Joshua bag the third-highest payday of his career. In early 2024, Joshua brutally knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, making $50 million in the process.

Anthony Joshua's business

Boxing is not the only source of income for Joshua, as he has a notable business portfolio. He has been significantly expanding his empire while taking time away from the sport since his 2024 KO loss to Daniel Dubois, making some notable investments through his company, 258 Group.

Joshua dropped around $39.62 million to acquire a property in Hertfordshire, Kent, United Kingdom, which was previously the headquarters for oil giant BP. The area consists of over 1300 parking spaces and numerous blue-chip firms.

Joshua spent over $33 million to buy a mixed-use block in Bond Street, one of the most lucrative areas in Central London. Located in the wealthy Mayfair area, the property is close to luxurious restaurants as well as the famous nightlife areas of Central London.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joshua also spent $26.14 million on a 6,300 square feet property in Bond Street, with the exact address being 12-16 Dering Street. It is within 100 meters of the Bond Street Underground station, one of the most well-connected TFL stations in London. Apart from that, it is also in close proximity to the Marble Arch area.

He owns two luxurious homes in north London, valued at $5.2 million combined. AJ has a previous connection to this place, having bought his mother a home in the Golders Green neighborhood back in 2017. Joshua started training at the Finchley Boxing Club in north London; hence, his investments don't come as a surprise.

Apart from his investments, Joshua has equity shares in DAZN and the Alpine F1 team. He is looking to strengthen his ownership in professional and grassroots sports organizations.

Anthony Joshua sponsorship deals

Joshua is a global superstar and a massive role model in the UK. His perfect image outside the ring also helps AJ's cause of serving as the face of notable brands. Companies like Under Armour, Lucozade, EA Sports, Hugo Boss, William Hill, and more have worked with Joshua. As per Forbes, he is currently earning around $8 million from endorsements.

More Boxing Net Worth:

Manny Pacquiao Net Worth

Mike Tyson Net Worth

Jake Paul Net Worth

Floyd Mayweather Net Worth