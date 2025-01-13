Fans Brutally Roast Jake Paul After Strange Soccer Tournament Appearance
Jake Paul recently made an appearance at the Kings World Cup Nations 2025 final between Brazil and Colombia with the event taking place in Torino, Italy.
'The Problem Child', a social media influencer, has become a known face in the boxing world. He recently defeated Mike Tyson via decision.
Paul boasts a professional record of 11-1-0 and often captures the attention of fans with his stunts. His appearance at the latest soccer event, however, failed to captivate fans.
Fans were divided on whether Paul was actually able to make an impact as many reckoned the crowd went silent when he appeared. Checkout some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below.
One fan wrote:
What is he doing at such an event.- User @CLeezyGo
One wrote:
Too funny.- User @mgk465
Another fan commented:
Not one adult gives af about this guy. Only the kids cater to them.- User @Jesus_AA95
One of them wrote:
One of the most irrelevant people on the planet.- User @SlamCentralNYY
One fan compared Paul to KSI, writing:
Jake paul can have enough money to afford to rig his fights but he can never afford to have the streets like KSI.- User @H7Z3M
One fan mocked him, writing:
Why is clown out there.- User @defyingdaodds
Jake Paul has been heavily linked with a rumored fight against the legendary Roy Jones Jr next. However, there has been no official word on his next opponent yet. While he didn't get a positive reaction at Kings World Cup Nations, news of his next fight could captivate the fans' attention.
