Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren React to Tyson Fury’s Retirement
Tyson Fury shocked fans on Monday when he announced his retirement.
There were rumors about 'The Gypsy King' potentially taking on Anthony Joshua in 2025. However, after suffering two decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, Fury has announced that he is hanging the gloves up and his boxing career is over.
His decision came as a shock as the British heavyweight is still only 36, and promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have shared their take on the matter.
Warren told talkSPORT:
My take on it is that he is retired. He's retired, I'm not going to ring him and try to debate with him. I said immediately after that fight, 'Go away with your family, consider what you have got to do. You are a very wealthy man, you have done everything you have to do in boxing, you have had the most magnificent career - a two-time heavyweight champion'. And we are going to miss him, boxing is going to miss him.- Frank Warren
Warren further claimed that Fury has been a magnificent champion inside the ring. When asked whether the retirement announcement was a negotiation tactic to gain leverage for a potential fight against Anthony Joshua, Warren strongly dismissed the notion.
Eddie Hearn also shared his opinion on Tyson Fury's decision. Fury has announced retirement several times before only to come back. Hearn believes this time it could be real as 'The Gypsy King' is on the back of two defeats. He said:
If that's the last we see of him good luck to him. Maybe he says it this time he's on the back of the two defeats and it is genuine. But we can't control it. If it is genuine good luck to him. Of course, it would be a big disappointment for British boxing. Especially now when it's the best time to make that fight. But when you can't control things you shouldn't have emotion about the decision. We will see if it changes and if it doesn't we wish him all the best.- Eddie Hearn
