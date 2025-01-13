Former Heavyweight Champion Claims He Is the Greatest Boxer of All Time, Not Muhammad Ali
Evander Holyfield recently claimed that his boxing legacy is greater than Muhammad Ali's. "The Real Deal" further claimed that he is the original greatest of all time.
Holyfield recently appeared at the annual Ring Magazine Award ceremony which took place in London. The event was a star-studded affair as Oleksandr Usyk took home multiple awards.
Holyfield is a four time heavyweight champion, holding the undisputed title between 1990 and 1992. Holyfield then captured the WBA and IBF title between 1993 and 1994.He then held the WBA and IBF titles between 1996 and 1999 and finally the WBA title in 2000.
Holyfield believes his achievements in the boxing ring rank him higher than Ali on the GOAT list. He said:
I’m the only four-time heavyweight champion of the world but they’re still talking about Ali when I broke his record. I’ve been the only four-time heavyweight champion of the world for 24 years. You can’t talk about it til you break somebody’s record and they’ve not even said nothing about me. How do you cut somebody out of history? They keep saying Ali is the best fighter, no I am. He was three times, I’m four.- Evander Holyfield
Evander Holyfield has a professional record of 44-10-2. He has a dazzling resume consisting of wins against Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, and more.
Ali, meanwhile, is often regarded as one of the greatest athletes to ever live. A master in the craft of Boxing, Ali's impact transcended the sport. Hence, Holyfield's claim is a sensitive one to judge.
