Anthony Yarde Eyeing Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi Next
Top-ranked light heavyweight Anthony Yarde will be focused on his trilogy bout against Lyndon Arthur tomorrow at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he may have his eyes set several other domestic fights.
Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) told Boxing Scene that he sees fights with Joshua Buatsi and former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith in the near future. Yarde is ranked No. 5 in The Ring Magazine rankings at 175lbs, while Smith and Buatsi are No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.
"They’re two major fights in the UK for me. I’ve shown my personality. Even though people still question me, which I don’t understand, I’ve shown my character. I’ll fight literally anybody. I feel like both of them are fights that make sense for me in the future."- Yarde told Boxing Scene
Smith (32-2, 22 KOs) most recently handed Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) his first career loss, beating him by unanimous decision on Feb. 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Yarde said he happened to be in attendance for that fight.
The 33-year-old from London has to get through Arthur (24-2, 16 KOs) first. They have fought twice before, splitting the series one fight apiece. Arthur won the first bout by split decision in Dec. 2020, then Yarde avenged that loss, winning by 4th round knock out in Dec. 2021.
Since his loss to Artur Beterbiev in 2023, "The Beast from the East" is on a three-fight winning streak, last beating Ralfs Vilcans by decision on Oct. 19. He's also fought exclusively in London, England since that loss, with this next bout being held in north London.
Yarde vs. Artur III is on the undercard of Chris Eubank vs. Conor Benn, happening today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The card starts at 12 p.m. ET and will be streamed on DAZN PPV.
