Arnold Barboza Predicts Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Fight

‼️ Turki Alalshikh has now officially confirmed the first Ring Magazine USA card in May:



🥊 Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

🥊 Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez

🥊 Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba



⭐️ This card will be named after the upcoming new game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as a… pic.twitter.com/ZmfHQ2WaVu