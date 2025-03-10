Arnold Barboza Predicts Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Fight
Devin Haney is set to make his return to the ring on May 2 as he takes on Jose Ramirez. Haney's last fight was a catastrophe for 'The Dream'.
He took on Ryan Garcia in April 2024 and was knocked down three times en route to a decision loss. The contest was later turned into a no contest as Haney tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine.
Haney remains undefeated but the Garcia fight is hard to get over. He has another tough opponent in the shape of Jose Ramirez up next..
The fight will be headlined by Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero. Arnold Barboza will also fight Teofimo Lopez on the card. Barboza has now given his take on Haney vs Ramirez. He reckons it's a very bad match-up for 'The Dream'. Barboza told FightHype:
I think Ramirez is gonna beat Haney. I really do think so. I think that’s a bad fight for Haney, I think that’s a perfect fight for Ramirez.
He added:
Who knows how Haney comes out from that fight. He took a beating.
Devin Haney, though, has claimed that he's past the Ryan Garcia setback and is looking for vengeance. Haney said:
I fought somebody on PEDs, and that’s how that fight was, but we move forward. The world wants to see what Devin Haney’s going to show up, and I look forward to giving everybody those answers. I took the year off to spend some time with my family. I just had a baby, and I wanted to rest and recover and come back when I felt it was the right time.
