Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez Reportedly Close To Being Finalized
A trilogy bout with Artur Beterbiev may not be next for Dmitry Bivol after all.
Julius Julianis of ESPN Knockout reported that Bivol is close to finalizing a deal to fight WBC and WBA secondary titlist David Benavidez this summer. The WBC mandated Bivol, who is the undisputed light heavyweight champion, to face Benavidez in his next title defense earlier this week.
Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) avenged the lone defeat of his career when he defeated Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) by majority decision on Feb. 22 to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) added the light heavyweight WBA regular title to his mantle in his last bout, a unanimous decision win over David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) on Feb. 1.
The news of Bivol vs. Benavidez potentially being next comes on the heels of Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority, proclaiming that he's no longer interested in the fight. Alalshikh also said Bivol needs to soon come to a decision on what he wants to do next.
“I am no longer interested in Bivol-Benavidez and I will not bid on it," Alalshikh said. "I think Bivol knows who has delivered for him and who hasn’t. My advice to Bivol: don’t be late because every day something changes.”
MORE: WBC Officially Orders Dmitry Bivol To Fight David Benavidez
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that a third bout with Beterbiev is more than likely the fight that Alalshikh is hoping to make next, after they split their first two bouts by majority decision in Saudi Arabia. Then, should Bivol get past Beterbiev a second time, that could set the stage for a rematch with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez at some point in 2026 if he wins his next two fights.
Still, a potential bout between Bivol and Benavidez is one of the best that could be made in boxing and it would be a more than apt alternative to a third bout between Bivol and Beterbiev later in 2025.
