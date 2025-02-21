Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Odds And Fight Prediction
Four months on from their titanic first meeting, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol do it all over again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship of the world.
Beterbiev won a razor-thin scrap back in October courtesy of a majority decision from the judges, with Team Bivol left aggrieved at what was an impossible decision.
In an attempt to settle the score in the 175-pound division, these pair of potential future Hall of Famers throw it down once again inside the Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia for all the light-heavyweight marbles.
Let's check out the odds for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol contest courtesy of Draftkings.
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Beterbiev -130, Bivol +105
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Beterbiev +225, Bivol +1000
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol decision odds
Decision: Beterbiev +260, Bivol +140
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -310/Under +215)
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol prediction
Despite the lack of blood, guts, gore and a knockdown in their original meeting, Beterbiev and Bivol are made for each other inside the squared circle.
Their history dates back to a shared spot on the 2008 Russian Olympic boxing team, and they have been on something of a collision course ever since.
In the first bout, Beterbiev was able to be the aggressor and fight in his usual front-foot, pressured style, penetrating the high guard of Bivol on a number of occasions without looking like he was going to get him in trouble.
But despite this eye-catching style, Bivol was able to work well off his jab, use plenty of lateral movement and show in pockets that he could be a highly effective pressure fighter as well.
Much like Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, you could watch this fight 100 times and have 49 wins for one fighter and 51 for the other, such are the tight margins, so Bivol to even the score looks the smart option.
Winner: Dmitry Bivol
How To Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol
- Date: February 22, 2025
- Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
- TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
