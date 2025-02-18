Retired British Heavyweight Gives Opinion On Who Oleksandr Usyk Should Fight Next
Former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion David Price has told MyBettingSites.co.uk who he thinks Oleksandr Usyk should fight next.
The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star beat Tyson Fury twice in 2024 cementing his spot at the top of the heavyweight division.
David Price won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games before going 25-6 (20 KO) as a professional, mixing it with the likes of Derek Chisora, Alexander Povetkin, Audley Harrison and Tony Thompson.
Price, 41, retired in 2021 but still keeps a keen eye on the sport.
"I think that's the one (Usyk) that they (Dubois and Parker) should be aiming for. The money fight. The Usyk fight. That's the challenge to compete against the best," Price explained.
"If your ambition is to be the heavyweight champion of the world, the only way is up and that's with Usyk. It definitely makes sense for the winner to fight Usyk.
“I think Daniel Dubois has got to be in the conversation for one of his two fights as there are still questions over their first fight where he had Usyk hurt. I think it was below the belt but at the time it was hotly debated.
“Usyk took the full amount of time to recover which shows he must have really been hurt. You rarely see that amount of time given in boxing. He took five minutes I think. On the flip side of that Usyk did stop Dubois in the end.
“But because there are still question marks plus the fact Dubois has gone from strength to strength with great momentum. He’s got to be in the mix.
"Usyk should call time on his career with a legacy fight against Wladimir Klitschko"
“The thing with Usyk is he’s beat everyone there is to beat and he’s got nothing else to gain so the Klitschko fight might make sense as novelty as it may seem. I think it would be great for Ukraine to see two of the greatest heavyweights fighting.
“He’s beat Fury twice, he’s beat Joshua twice and will likely have beaten Dubois twice which means he’s running out of challenges. The upcoming heavyweights aren’t quite ready yet so I'd go with Dubois and finish your career with a Klitschko fight.”
