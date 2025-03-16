Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny Results: Ammo Earns Decision Victory
ORLANDO — In a bout where both fighters were looking for one of the best wins of their career, Austin "Ammo" Williams earned a unanimous decision victory over Patrice Volny in Orlando, FL., at the Caribe Royale.
Two of the three scorecards felt wider compared to the action. The three judges scored the bout 118-110, 116-112 and 115-113 in favor of Ammo. With the win, Ammo is now the WBA Continental Americas middleweight champion. The win moves Williams closer to potentially earning a shot at WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara.
The bout was close throughout, as neither fighter was able to sustain the upper hand for an extended period of time. Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) and Volny both took turns applying pressure and putting their opponent on the back foot.
Volny (19-2, 13 KOs) did his best work when he was pressuring Ammo and countering him on the way in. He also was able to find the upper hand when he was able to land his straight right hand. For Ammo, his volume and ability to push Volny back gave him the edge on the scorecards.
With the fight very much hanging in the balance, Ammo picked up the activity in the championship rounds, which gave him the slight edge. That was combatted by Volny landing some of the more telling shots, including a huge left hook in the final round.
Ultimately, it felt like both fighters had a compelling case to have won the bout.
Williams has now won two straight since suffering the first defeat of his career, an 11th-round stoppage loss to Hamzah Sheeraz. For Volny, the loss snapped a three-fight win streak
The Latest Boxing News
Edgar Berlanga, Omari Jones Score Stoppage Victories on Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny Undercard
Omari Jones Ready To Represent Orlando In Pro Debut
Boxing Tonight: Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny Odds And Predictions
Austin Williams Reflects On Journey Ahead Of Fight vs Patrice Volny
Edgar Berlanga Eyes Big Fights After Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz