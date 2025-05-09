Floyd Mayweather Reveals Biggest 'Goal' For Life After Boxing
Regardless of whether the claims regarding his bankruptcy are true, nobody can deny that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is one of the best businessmen in the history of the sweet science.
One reason why "Money" Mayweather has earned his nickname is because of the staggering $500 million reported net worth he has amassed to this point. And the undefeated pro fighter has a penchant for increasing his revenue through gambling and then spending his earnings on lavish parties and diamond-encrusted jewelry.
However, Mayweather's wealth isn't solely financial. While he keeps his private life exactly that, Mayweather is a father of four kids, who are named Koraun, Iyanna, Zion, and Jirah. Three of these kids were mothered by Mayweather's late ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris.
"Money" clearly keeps his kids close to his heart. And in a May 8 article from Realtor.com, Mayweather got honest about how important his kids are to his life after boxing.
“The whole goal is for my children to be better than me, and that’s a great thing in my eyes," Mayweather is quoted as saying in the article.
He then added, “I don’t want to call this a real estate dynasty; it's just building generation wealth. A lot of athletes go out here, and it’s a lot physically on the knees and face, so you want to have something. I never took anything for granted."
While it will be impossible for any of Mayweather's kids to surpass what he accomplished in the boxing ring, this quote makes it seem like he just wants them to succeed in whichever endeavor they choose.
