Roger Goodell Defends NFL Choosing Bad Bunny As Super Bowl LX Halftime Performer

"I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment."

Mike Kadlick

Roger Goodell defended the NFL choosing Bad Bunny as their halftime show performer.
The NFL announced late last month that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, coming up next Feb. 8 from San Francisco's Levi's Stadium.

Known as the "King of Latin Trap," Bad Bunny is both a three-time Grammy Award winner and an 11-time Latin Grammy Award winner. He's more than deserving of the Super Bowl halftime show nod—even if some have decided to deem it controversial.

On the topic, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke at the Fall League Meetings in New York on Wednesday and defended their decision to dub Bad Bunny as their headliner—saying it was "carefully thought through".

"He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," said Goodell, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "That’s what we try to achieve ... We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on. I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment."

"I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism," he added. "It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

