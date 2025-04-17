Ben Whittaker, Liam Cameron Resolve Dispute Ahead Of Rematch
Cooler heads appear to have prevailed between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron's camps.
Cameron's manager, Lee Eaton, wrote on X that he and Cameron have agreed to terms with Whittaker and his promoter, Ben Shalom, for a 10-round light heavyweight bout on Sunday in Birmingham.
"Team Liam Cameron has come to an agreement with Boxxer and Ben Shalom to make the fight with Ben Whittaker a 10-round fight," Eaton wrote. "We are very happy with the new terms agreed and look forward to the fight on Sunday on Sky Sports."
Cameron (23-6-1, 10 KOs) and his promoter, Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren, said they were originally sent a contract for a 12-round fight, while Shalom said that the contract sent was for a 10-round bout. Cameron has been scheduled for 12 rounds on four different occasions, going 1-2-1 in such bouts. Whittaker (8-0-1, 5 KOs), a silver medalist in the 2020 Olympics, has yet to fight beyond 10 rounds in his career.
Their first fight was a 10-round bout that ended in a technical draw on Oct. 12 on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 1 in Saudi Arabia. The two fighters went over the top rope during a clinch as the bell rang to end the fifth round and Whittaker was unable to continue due to a right leg injury, which led to the fight going to the scorecards.
Steve Gray scored the bout 58-57 in favor of Whittaker, while Kierann McCann had it 58-57 for Cameron. The third judge, Mark Bates, scored it 58-58, making it a technical draw.
Now, both fighters will seek redemption and the biggest win of their respective careers when they rematch on Easter Sunday.
