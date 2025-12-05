Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Live Stream
Jai Opetaia returns to action on Saturday, aiming to make the third defense of his IBF World Cruiserweight title against Huseyin Cinkara. Fighting in Broadbeach, Australia, Opetaia will put his 28-0 unbeaten record on the line against the German.
Opetaia became a two-time world champion in 2024, when a rematch victory over Mairis Breidis would see the Australian claim the vacant IBF World Cruiserweight title.
In his first reign, when he dethroned Breidis in their first fight in 2022, Opetaia was successfully able to defend the title once before vacating the belt the next year. In his second reign, Opetaia has notched up three successful title defenses.
At the beginning of 2025, Opetaia was able to make the second defense of his IBF title in his second reign against short-notice opponent David Nyika (10-0). The firefight ended in round four, as Opetaia was able to score a knockout victory over his fellow countryman.
Five months later, Opetaia would take on Italian cruiserweight Claudio Squeo. Fighting again in his home country, Opetaia would score a fifth-round knockout against the 17-0 fighter.
Although Opetaia called for a cruiserweight unification bout against Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez after both wins, the Mexican continues to elude the Australian. Instead, Opetaia's next outing will be against German fighter Huseyin Cinkara (23-0).
Cinkara, 40, will be making his second appearance of 2025, having last competed in April. Taking on Juan Diaz (12-2) in Germany, Cinkara won the bout via first-round knockout. The win was 'The Hurricane's' 19th by way of stoppage.
Cinkara's most prolific win came in 2024, when he defeated former Chris Billam-Smith opponent Armend Xhoxhaj (18-3) via second-round TKO.
Should Opetaia successfully defend his title again on Saturday, it is likely that he will once again target Ramirez for a unification bout. However, light heavyweight champion David Benavidez announced that he would be taking on the Mexican in the first half of next year.
Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Date
Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Start Time
Start: 2 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. GMT / 6:00 p.m. Local
How To Watch Opetaia vs Cinkara
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Location
Location: Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Australia
Opetaia vs Cinkara Fight Card
- Jai Opetaia v Huseyin Cinkara: IBF Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Title
- Max McIntyre v Jed Morris: Super Middleweight bout
- Jake Wyllie v Paul Fleming: Super Lightweight bout
- Teremoana Teremoana v German Garcia Montes: Heavyweight bout
- Ben Mahoney v Winston Hill: Super Welterweight bout
- Jason Moloney v Herlan Gomez: Bantamweight bout
- Jack Gregory v Hayden Emmerson: Middleweight bout
Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Betting Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Opetaia -4000/ Cinkara +1400
KO/TKO/DQ: Opetaia -1000 / Cinkara +1800
Decision: Opetaia +550 / Cinkara +5000
Total Rounds 4.5: Over +100 / Under -135
The Latest Boxing News
