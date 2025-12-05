Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Live Stream

Jai Opetaia returns to action on Saturday, aiming to make the third defense of his IBF World Cruiserweight title against Huseyin Cinkara. Fighting in Broadbeach, Australia, Opetaia will put his 28-0 unbeaten record on the line against the German.

Opetaia became a two-time world champion in 2024, when a rematch victory over Mairis Breidis would see the Australian claim the vacant IBF World Cruiserweight title.

In his first reign, when he dethroned Breidis in their first fight in 2022, Opetaia was successfully able to defend the title once before vacating the belt the next year. In his second reign, Opetaia has notched up three successful title defenses.

Jai Opetaia during the ceremonial grand arrivals at the Boulevard City Music World, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2024. | Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images.

At the beginning of 2025, Opetaia was able to make the second defense of his IBF title in his second reign against short-notice opponent David Nyika (10-0). The firefight ended in round four, as Opetaia was able to score a knockout victory over his fellow countryman.

Five months later, Opetaia would take on Italian cruiserweight Claudio Squeo. Fighting again in his home country, Opetaia would score a fifth-round knockout against the 17-0 fighter.

Although Opetaia called for a cruiserweight unification bout against Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez after both wins, the Mexican continues to elude the Australian. Instead, Opetaia's next outing will be against German fighter Huseyin Cinkara (23-0).

Cinkara, 40, will be making his second appearance of 2025, having last competed in April. Taking on Juan Diaz (12-2) in Germany, Cinkara won the bout via first-round knockout. The win was 'The Hurricane's' 19th by way of stoppage.

Cinkara's most prolific win came in 2024, when he defeated former Chris Billam-Smith opponent Armend Xhoxhaj (18-3) via second-round TKO.

Should Opetaia successfully defend his title again on Saturday, it is likely that he will once again target Ramirez for a unification bout. However, light heavyweight champion David Benavidez announced that he would be taking on the Mexican in the first half of next year.

Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Date

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Start Time

Start: 2 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. GMT / 6:00 p.m. Local

How To Watch Opetaia vs Cinkara

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Location

Location: Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Australia

Opetaia vs Cinkara Fight Card

Jai Opetaia v Huseyin Cinkara​: IBF Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Title

Max McIntyre v Jed Morris​: Super Middleweight bout

Jake Wyllie v Paul Fleming: Super Lightweight bout

Teremoana Teremoana v German Garcia Montes: Heavyweight bout

Ben Mahoney v Winston Hill: Super Welterweight bout

Jason Moloney v Herlan Gomez: Bantamweight bout

Jack Gregory v Hayden Emmerson: Middleweight bout

Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Betting Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Opetaia -4000/ Cinkara +1400

KO/TKO/DQ: Opetaia -1000 / Cinkara +1800

Decision: Opetaia +550 / Cinkara +5000

Total Rounds 4.5: Over +100 / Under -135