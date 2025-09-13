Molly McCann Scores Dominant Stoppage Victory In Boxing Debut Following UFC Departure
Molly McCann left the UFC in March 2025, following a submission loss in her native England. 'Meatball' decided to leave the organization after garnering a significant fanbase thanks to her highlight reel knockouts.
McCann told DAZN that she wanted to pursue a traditional route in boxing, as opposed to fighting in the influencer scene. The fighter from Liverpool had a UFC record of 7-7, and an overall MMA record of 14-8. Now, McCann is an undefeated boxer, with a 1-0 record.
Getting her hand raised in Belfast, McCann was able to deliver on her first outing in the ring, earning a dominant stoppage performance in the process.
Molly McCann Knocks Out Kate Radomska in Round 6 In Belfast
For her boxing debut, McCann was paired with Kate Radomska from Waterford, Ireland. Going into the fight with a 4-7 record, it was a fifth consecutive loss for the Irish woman.
McCann proved bookmakers right with her performance, as she won her undercard bout of Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan with ease. The former UFC star was a huge favorite going into the bout, and was able to find a finish.
The bout was contested at super bantamweight, as the fan favorite was able to earn victory in the boxing ring.
Despite it being McCann's debut, she began the fight confidently, moving forward and throwing with intent at her Irish opponent. Landing significant power punches against her opponent in the opening round, she was able to build on her success.
Round two would see a bizarre moment, as Radomska threw a kick at McCann as she was under pressure in the corner. The referee did not see the incident, going unpunished for the illegal shot.
A knockdown would occur in round five, when McCann floored her opponent. However, Radomska survived the round. In the following round, the towel would be thrown in for Radomska, as the corner felt she had enough.
Radomska struggled with the power and pressure of the former MMA star, who was able to win the bout via technical knockout.
Although Radomska was not of championship level, McCann may look for more notable names moving forward in her boxing career. Already making herself a prolific fighter in her UFC career, 'Meatball' may be a desired opponent for many.
Should McCann wish to continue her boxing career at super bantamweight, with world title aspirations, there is just one title holder she could face.
The undisputed champion of the division is Ellie Scotney, who has a professional record of 11-0. Now that McCann has her boxing career up and running, she may look to work her way towards a title fight with her fellow countrywoman.
