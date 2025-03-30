Shakur Stevenson Gives Blunt Prediction On Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch
Given that the majority draw result of the WBA lightweight title fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach included several controversial moments (especially Davis taking a knee in the ninth round then getting his face wiped off in the corner, all without any penalty), boxing fans feel like they're still unsure about which of these two fighters is better.
This controversy, combined with the close first fight making a rematch extremely lucrative, is why the boxing world is expecting an official announcement about Davis vs. Roach II (which is rumored to take place in June) any day now.
If there's one person who will be watching this rematch with a close eye, it's WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, as it seems likely that he'll face either Roach or Davis (most likely the winner) after their rematch.
Stevenson spoke with K.O. Artist Sports for a March 29 interview. And at one point, he offered a clear prediction on how this Davis vs. Roach rematch will play out.
“I like Lamont in the rematch," Stevenson said.
He then added, "I sparred with Lamont. I knew that he was a good fighter. He helped me get ready for the Oscar Valdez fight, and I knew his style with Tank’s style, what he was going to be able to bring to the table. I knew it.
"Truthfully, they both good fighters," he continued of the rematch. "He was the same Tank... [we’ve seen] throughout his entire career, and he's gonna be the same fighter."
Time will tell whether Stevenson's sentiment on the rematch is accurate.
