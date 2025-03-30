Tim Bradley Offers Knockout Prediction For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
Ryan Garcia is set to take on Rolly Romero in a blockbuster showdown on May 2. Apart from Garcia vs Romero, Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr are also on the card.
Garcia is returning to action following a one-year suspension he received for testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine. His last outing was against Devin Haney, which he won by majority decision after landing three knockdowns was changed to no contest. Romero, on the other hand, beat Manuel Jaimes by unanimous decision in September 2024.
Former champion and Hall of Famer Tim Bradley has now make his choice, and is backing Ryan Garcia. He thinks 'KingRy' will land his famous left hook to get the job done against Romero, whose defense has holes to be exploited.
Speaking to FightHub TV, Bradley said:
I think Ryan’s gonna catch him with that left hook and it’s gonna be night night. I think Ryan has changed, definitely. I think his character has definitely changed, with the way he’s just playing it now. A lot more calmer, very respectful. Look like a real businessman now. He’s not all loud and crazy like he was. He’s kind of tamed it and toned it down a bit.
Bradley added:
I respect that with Ryan and I think he gonna be a lot more focussed now and he’s actually going to go and train and put on a show and I think he’s going to win by knockout.
