"Big Baby" Miller Out vs Fabio Wardley, Potential Replacements Revealed
Jarrell Miller is officially out of his upcoming fight against highly touted heavyweight prospect, Fabio Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs).
No Smoke Boxing first reported the news, with Boxing Scene later citing a shoulder injury for the withdrawal. The bout was for the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title on June 7th at Portman Road Stadium in England.
Queensberry Promotions, Wardley's promoter, is persistent on finding a high profile fight for the WBA No. 1 contender. And it looks like there are several suitors open to stepping up against the 30-year-old.
Boxing Scene is reporting that Australia's Justis Huni, top ranked heavyweight Filip Hrgovic and Michael Hunter are in the running to replace Miller, with the Australian leading the way.
Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) is currently unranked by the WBA, but he hold the WBO "global" title. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Shaun Potgieter on Jan. 8th. If he steps in, it would be his second bout of the year and a major jump in competition.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Pound-For-Pound Boxers
Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) has already stepped in on late notice this year, beating Joe Joyce by unanimous decision earlier this month on April 6th. He is also the highest ranked out of all the potential replacement, at No. 6 on the Ring Magazine heavyweight rankings.
Hunter (24-1-2, 17 KOs) is currently ranked No. 2 in the WBA rankings, right behind Wardley. He has also been in talks to fight 43-year-old Kubrat Pulev.
Wardley is coming off a first round knockout over Frazer Clark in their rematch on Oct. 12th, 2024. He is an ascending prospect who is on his way to following in the footsteps of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois as the next great British heavyweight. If he can get a significant win on June 7th, he will inch closer to a world title fight.
The Latest Boxing News
How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Canelo Alvarez Builds His Perfect Boxer Using Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Leonard & More
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' Reason For Delaying Lamont Roach Rematch Revealed
Mike Tyson Announces New Job For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Fight