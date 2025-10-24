Gervonta Davis Drops Mental Health Update Ahead of Jake Paul Fight
Boxing fans are buzzing for the upcoming Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis bout, which is set to take place on November 14. The exhibition bout will be broadcast on Netflix and is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Fans were taken aback when the clash was initially announced, mainly due to the size difference between the two opponents. Paul is over 60 pounds heavier and eight inches taller than Davis, though 'Tank' has significantly more experience at championship level boxing.
Many expected Davis to have a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr next, as they had a controversial majority draw back in March. That, however, wasn't the case as 'Tank' decided to pursue the Paul fight instead.
Ahead of his fight against Paul, Davis has given an update on his mental health and also spoke about how he plans to tackle the threat posed by 'The Problem Child' inside the ring.
Gervonta Davis speaks ahead of Jake Paul fight
Speaking ahead of the Paul fight, Davis said, "My headspace that I am in now is way better than where I was before. That's the only thing that matters to me."
Some fans and experts have given Davis a warning as he fights a significantly bigger opponent in Paul. 'Tank' Davis, though, is not intimidated and knows exactly what to do to get his hand raised. He said:
"All this, his size, his power, the way he moves, and things like that, I just got to adapt. I think it's going to be a great event. Every time I fight, it's fireworks."- Gervonta Davis
Jake Paul makes 'scared' admission for Gervonta Davis fight
Much has been made of Paul's size and power. 'Tank', however, is 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins. Not to mention, he is a reigning world champion. Paul is giving Davis all his props and has admitted that he has never been more scared going into a fight. 'The Problem Child' told TMZ Sports:
"I think there’s a lot of things out there about the size, but I think people forget that Tank is a top 10 pound-for-pound fighter. He’s got power in both hands, and skill wise and technique wise he’s been doing this for so long. Actually, internally I'm the most scared going into a fight that I've actually ever been."- Jake Paul
