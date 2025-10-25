Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Odds And Prediction
Joseph Parker is set to take on Fabio Wardley in a heavyweight bout on October 25. Parker, 36-3-0 with 24 KOs, currently holds the WBO interim heavyweight title.
He is on a six-fight winning run with the last three coming against Martin Bakole, Zhilei Zhang, and Deontay Wilder. He knocked out Bakole in the second round in his previous outing in February.
Wardley, meanwhile, is 19-0-1 with 18 knockout wins under his belt. The British heavyweight finished Justis Huni in the 10th round in his previous outing. Parker has long been aiming for his shot at undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. With the Ukrainian sidelined with an injury, Parker is risking his place as the top contender against a rising star in Wardley.
Parker is the more experienced fighter and has fought the cream of the heavyweight division. Wardley, meanwhile, brings a knockout threat to the table. Many see this as a clash of a seasoned veteran against a raw KO threat. Parker, though, looks like a man on a mission, as he said during the weigh-ins:
“I am heavy and strong and ready to go. I am ready to punch holes in him and teach him a lesson.”- JOseph Parker
With an exciting heavyweight clash on our hands, let's have a look at the odds and prediction. (Odds courtesy of Draftkings)
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley moneyline odds
Moneyline: Parker -350, Wardley +265
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Parker +100, Wardley +400
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley decision odds
Decision: Parker +210, Wardley +1000
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley total rounds
Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -115, Under -115)
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley prediction
Wardley possesses power and serious knockout prowess. His finishes, however, haven't come against someone of Parker's level. The Kiwi fought Wilder and Zhang, two of the hardest hitters in recent heavyweight history, and took all they had to offer.
Wardley hasn't seen that level of competition, meaning it would be a tough job for him to find the openings to land the power shot on Parker. Parker ranks second among active heavyweights in terms of landing accurate power punches, only behind Filip Hrgovic. He has a success rate of 44.6%.
Parker significantly hurt Wilder and took out Bakole with ease, both being heavy hitters. The Kiwi got dropped twice against Zhang and also within the opening 10 seconds of his 2021 fight against Derek Chisora. Hence, there will be openings for Wardley. However, Parker might show Wardley levels just as he did to Bakole.
Parker should be able to fend off Wardley's threat early in the fight and eventually start wearing him down before ending the fight with a flurry in the later rounds.
Prediction: Joseph Parker via ninth round TKO
