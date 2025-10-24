Omaha Tribe Surprises Terence Crawford With Rare Gift After Beating Canelo Alvarez
Undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford's victory parade in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, after he beat Canelo Alvarez last month, came with a very sour ending for the boxing superstar.
On the morning after the parade, a video posted by Facebook user Dre Jimmy showed Crawford at the wheel of a car having a tense exchange with a police officer. The officer could be seen holding a gun and pointing it at Crawford while yelling at him to get out of the car.
"I'm not reaching for no gun, bro!" Crawford said before stepping out of the car.
The video went viral and it ultimately prompted a statement from Omaha Mayor John Ewing that was posted on Facebook and read, "I learned Omaha police pulled over Terence 'Bud' Crawford on a traffic stop downtown early this morning. After learning of this, I spoke personally to Bud Crawford.
"I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building relationships. Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended."
Terence Crawford Receives Honor From Omaha Tribe
This incident with the police officer didn't turn Crawford off from returning to his hometown, as he was back in Omaha on October 22. And according to an article from Omaha news station 6 News WOWT, it seems that he was awarded a special gift of a hand-stitched quilt from the Omaha Tribe, which was bestowed by the Black Brown and Red Coalition (an intentional gathering of the diaspora of people of color from in and around Omaha).
Crawford was quoted in the article as saying, “I’m feeling great, you know. For an Indian reservation to look at me and honor me with, you know, the things that they feel have never been given to somebody else outside of the reservation is definitely an honor.
“It feels great, you know, because I give a lot of people in Nebraska hope that everything is possible,” he added.
It's cool to see Crawford get this love from his community, especially after the unfortunate situation that occurred last month.
It's clear that Crawford is a beacon of hope for Omaha and serves as proof that somebody who grew up in that area can go on to achieve great things, despite what their upbringing may have been.
