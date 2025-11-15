BKFC 84 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The greatest fighter in BKFC history returns to the title picture at BKFC 84.

After an 18-month layoff, Lorenzo 'The Juggernaut' Hunt returns to the limelight of bare-knuckle boxing when he takes on BKFC middleweight champion Josh 'D-Day' Dyer. The fight is a rematch of a five-round bout at BKFC 17, one that Hunt won with a fifth-round TKO after four back-and-forth rounds.

Hunt returns over a year after dislocating his elbow in the BKFC Knucklemania IV co-main event. He unsuccessfully challenged then-heavyweight champion Mick Terrill, attempting to become the first three-division champion in BKFC history.

Dyer enters the bout as the champion after beating BKFC veteran Mike Richman at BKFC 74 to claim the vacant title. However, Hunt, who has never lost a fight at 185 pounds, still feels that he is the defending champion returning to defend his old throne.

Before Dyer and Hunt settle their feud, surging middleweight knockout artist Drew Stuve makes his United States debut against Missouri native Zeb Vincent in the co-main event. The Canadian Stuve brings a 3-0 record into the bout, with none of his three previous fights lasting longer than 3:11.

BKFC 84 will also mark the bare-knuckle debut of seven-fight UFC veteran Aspen Ladd. The 30-year-old takes on Shyanna Bintliff in her home state with an opportunity to make a splash in her new sport.

Although Ladd does not have any professional boxing experience, she transitions to bare-knuckle with a 50 percent knockout rate in MMA. With an impressive performance, she could already be next in line to challenge BKFC women's featherweight champion Jessica Borga, who recently lost the inaugural Queen of Violence title fight to Christine Ferea.

Lorenzo Hunt walking out to the ring. | BKFC

BKFC 84 Date

Date: November 15, 2025

BKFC 84 Start Time

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch BKFC 84: Josh Dyer vs. Lorenzo Hunt 2

TV/Stream: DAZN

BKFC 84 Location

Location: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

BKFC 84 fight card

(C) Josh Dyer (5-1) vs. Lorenzo Hunt (11-2), for the BKFC light heavyweight championship

Drew Stuve (2-0) vs. Zeb Vincent (2-2) [middleweight]

Aspen Ladd (debut) vs. Shyanna Bintliff (1-0) [women's featherweight]

Cody Vidal (2-1) vs. David Simpson (3-4) [light heavyweight]

Evgenii Kurdanov (5-2) vs. Paulo Games (1-1) [welterweight]

Daniel Alvarez (2-2) vs. Jared Lennon (1-1) [featherweight]

David Diaz (2-1-1) vs. Justyn Martinez (2-5) [bantamweight]

Ryan Peterson (2-1) vs. Enkhtur Bayartsogt (debut) [welterweight]

Caleb Joseph Avila (1-1) vs. Juan Figuerva (debut) [heavyweight]