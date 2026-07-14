Bob Arum Reveals His Pick for Mayweather vs Pacquiao Rematch

Eleven years ago, Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and Manny Pacquiao (73-8, 39 KOs) fought in the best-selling PPV fight in the history of boxing. Everyone from the fighters, managers, and employees walked away with better bank accounts. The bout proved that the sport was at its highest level.

Now, both fighters reside in the twilight of their respective careers, but the two fighters are set to square off one more time.

Veteran promoter Bob Arum understands the effect of big fights, having promoted legendary fighters like Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, and Thomas Hearns. As a result, the magnitude of a standalone boxing moment is a rare feat.

Despite their advanced ages, a Pacquiao-Mayweather bout will still draw a massive audience. That is exactly what Arum believes is the X-factor in the potential fight.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Arum Chooses Mayweather vs Pacquiao winner

"It’s the great unknown, considering their ages," Arum told The Ring. With both pushing 50, speed and quickness may not be the determining factors. Mayweather made his career on a slick style that dazzled opponents with the ability to hit and not get hit.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao's relatively methodical pace could translate better at this stage of their respective careers. Arum believes strongly in this approach.

"But right now, I would favor Pacquiao, because he's been the more active guy, and he’s been in the gym and even fought last year. It appears to me he’s in better boxing shape than Mayweather. It certainly will be an entertaining fight if it happens.”

Bob Arum | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mayweather's last fight took place on August 26, 2017, a sixth-round knockout victory against Conor McGregor that looked more spectacular than competitive. Meanwhile, Pacquiao has fought eight times since Mayweather competed last. That includes a four-year hiatus. On the other hand, Mayweather seems geared towards exhibitions.

One major roadblock to the rematch is Mayweather's legal entanglements. In December, Mayweather was charged with intent to defraud and theft. Basically, he passed a fraudulent check while trying to purchase a watch at a high-end Las Vegas boutique. On top of that, he is involved in several concurrent cases: some as a plaintiff alleging fraud, and others as a defendant battling an IRS-imposed lien.

As the legal proceedings continue, speculation surrounding Mayweather's financial status has garnered attention. Arum offered a pointed response.

"I have no knowledge of how much money Mayweather has, who took his money, or whether he still has money or not. I’m not going to speculate,” Arum said. “But he spent money like I had never seen before. If you told me that it looks like he's run out of money, or is running out of money, I wouldn't be surprised."

Regardless of financial issues or legal holdup, a market still exists for a Pacquiao/Mayweather rematch.