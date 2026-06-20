Floyd Mayweather Facing New Lawsuit Over Tyson and Pacquiao Fights

Floyd Mayweather is facing yet another lawsuit.

This is just the latest in a long string of Mayweather's legal troubles of late. He has most recently been accused of intentionally writing a fraudulent check to buy a watch worth over $200,000, and has also been ordered by a court to pay $1 million dollars in child support back payments in addition to $33,000 month to a dancer from one of his clubs with whom he fathered a child with in 2021.

Mayweather has since responded to the felony check charges, calling them "lies and negative news" on social media.

The suit filed this week, however, concerns his upcoming fights.

CSI Entertainment sues Mayweather over advance payments

Boxing promoters CSI Entertainment have filed a lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather alleging the undefeated former world champion accepted millions of dollars in advance payments to secure rights to two high-profile fights before abandoning both deals.

The complaint, filed in New York on Thursday and first reported by TMZ Sports, claims that CSI paid a combined $4.5 million to Frist Apex Ventures, Mayweather's management company, for exclusive promotional rights to an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson and a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, the latter of which would have placed Mayweather's unblemished 50-0 professional record on the line against his old rival.

The lawsuit states that Mayweather personally sanctioned the agreements.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Mayweather is himself currently pursuing legal action against Frist Apex Ventures and his former manager and is seeking $175 million in damages over allegations of fraud.

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Mayweather allegedly abandons exclusive deals

According to CSI, Mayweather moved swiftly to distance himself from the arrangements. The day after the promoters made a separate advance payment of $150,000, the 47-year-old announced he would instead fight the wrong 'Iron Mike' - Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis, a bout arranged through an entirely different promotional outfit.

The company also alleges that Mayweather entered into an agreement with a rival firm to stage the Pacquiao rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and it would be streamed on one of the newest homes of boxing, Netflix.

CSI says it had already committed substantial time and resources to promoting both events before learning it had been cut out of the picture, and that the loss of its exclusive rights amounts to serious financial damage for the company.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As well as seeking the return of its investment and additional damages, the company is asking the court to issue an injunction preventing Mayweather from fighting Zambidis, a bout currently scheduled for next week, and to block the Netflix event with Pacquiao from proceeding in breach of its alleged exclusive deal.

With legal bills and accusations stacking high, its no wonder Mayweather intends on having a busy year in the ring, fighting Zambidis, Tyson and Pacquiao all within the space of six months potentially if all the shows go ahead as planned.