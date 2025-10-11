Shakur Stevenson Weighs In On Jaron Ennis Being Terence Crawford's Successor
Shakur Stevenson has spoken out on Jaron Ennis taking Terence Crawford's place as the best in the world. Many believe Crawford is the best of this generation and 'Bud' proved the same with his spectacular win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
He became the first male boxer to become the undisputed champion in three different weight classes. Crawford has an unblemished 42-0-0 record with 31 knockouts under his belt.
Ennis, meanwhile, is 34-0-0 with 30 KO wins and has been backed by Eddie Hearn to soon become Crawford's successor as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. 'Boots' makes his super welterweight debut on October 11 against Uisma Lima.
Stevenson has now given his verdict on the Ennis and Crawford comparisons.
Shakur Stevenson on Jaron Ennis and Terence Crawford
Stevenson considers 'Boots' elite and has nothing but praise for him. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he said:
"Hell yeah. 'Boots' is a hell of a fighter. I don't know about the natural successor or whatever that is to Terence Crawford, 'Boots' is his own fighter, Terence is his own fighter. But, they are both hell of a fighters."- Shakur Stevenson
The WBC lightweight champion added, "I've been around 'Boots' for years and he's the truth."
'Boots', meanwhile, helped Canelo to prepare for the fight against Crawford. That didn't fetch the desired result for the Mexican as 'Bud' walked away with the unanimous decision win.
Eddie Hearn thinks Jaron Ennis beats Terence Crawford
Hearn has claimed that 'Boots' Ennis is the fighter to beat Crawford. While Hearn has utmost respect for Crawford's achievements, he is also high on his client. Hearn told TMZ:
"For a long time, people have talked about Ennis against Crawford, right? What we can't do is diminish or disrespect what Terence has done. I mean, a true generational great of the sport. But if anyone's going to beat him, I believe we've got the guy to beat him."- Eddie Hearn
To criticize Hearn's comments, 42 have failed to beat Crawford, including the great Canelo. That doesn't take away from Ennis' brilliance, who is yet to show a chink in his armor.
Crawford has done his bit to cement his legacy. While 'Boots' has been nothing but brilliant, he has a long road ahead to be mentioned in the same sentence as Crawford. Conquering the 154 lbs could be a the first step in Ennis' aim for greatness.
