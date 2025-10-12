How AI Will Play A Huge Role In The Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
The Florida State Athletic Commission has released detailed rules for the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis bout that will take place on November 14 and be broadcast on Netflix.
The fight announcement took fans by surprise, mainly due to the significant size difference between the two opponents. Paul's last fight was at cruiserweight, while Davis is the WBA lightweight champion. 'The Problem Child', 6'1", also holds an 8 inch height advantage over 'Tank' Davis.
The fight was initially set for Atlanta, Georgia, however, was later shifted to Florida following the previous commission refusing to sanction it. The fight poster, meanwhile, is inspired by GTA VI. Paul's marketing genius has once again been on display and more rules for the Davis bout have now come to light.
Commission reveals Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis rules
Perhaps the most notable aspect of the fight is that Paul vs Davis will have two human judges and one AI judge for the bout.
The bout will consist of 10 rounds, each lasting three minutes. While it's an exhibition, TKO and KO will still be in play. In a statement, the Florida State Athletic Commission revealed:
"The Florida Athletic Commission confirms that this event has been sanctioned as an exhibition. The match will be logged in the national registry as an exhibition, and it will not count toward either athlete’s professional record.”- FAC
The Commission added, "The exhibition will classify knockouts and technical knockouts as fight-ending in the same manner as professional contests. The Florida Athletic Commission remains committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and the continued safe advancement of combative sports in Florida."
AI judging is definitely something new and adds another unique talking point to the already hyped Paul vs Davis bout. 'The Problem Child' never fails to grab eyeballs, despite fans remaining skeptical of the merit of his opponents so far. 'Tank' Davis, meanwhile, is one of boxing's most notable superstars and it's always fireworks when he's in action.
Jake Paul disses Gervonta Davis in fight build-up
Paul knows how to hype a fight up and he has been doing so through relentless trash talk for the 'Tank' Davis showdown. Paul isn't pulling any punches and the YouTuber turned pro-boxer told Netflix:
“His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone, and I’m about to disable his ass. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds.”- Jake Paul
