Boxing Promotor Don King Named In Multi-Million Dollar Foreclosure Lawsuit
93-year-old boxing promotor Don King has been named in a $5.35 million foreclosure lawsuit over his headquarters complex that "Don King Productions" operates out of in Deerfield Beach, Florida, USA.
The lawsuit was filed by Blueprint 501LLC earlier this month on March 6 against Fairway Enterprises and, subsequently, King as the loan guarantor.
A loan of $5.35 million was awarded to Fairway Enterprises and King back in 2023, with an interest rate of 15% attached. There have been missing payments since August 2024 meaning the borrower (King) went into default and now owes $5.35 million plus interest accrued, as well as fees.
It's just the latest in a long line of legal disputes that King has been involved in throughout his legendary career.
Most recently, in 2022, King was ordered to pay current IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois payments of $454,261 after the Briton accused King of failing to pay him. This followed Dubois' fourth round TKO win over Trevor Bryan in Miami, Florida, and Don King Productions decided to settle before a potential messy and expensive court case.
King is responsible for promoting some of the most famous boxers and boxing events in the history of the sport, including 1974's Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.
Earlier this year, King was reportedly sued for fraud, defamation and breach of contract for a staggering $3 billion, after King pulled out of a 50th anniversary celebration of the Rumble in the Jungle.
At January's Ring Magazine Awards, King was controversially honored with the "Lifetime Achievement" award for his services to boxing.
