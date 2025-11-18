Boxing Insider Reveals The Three Replacements Given To Jake Paul By Netflix

Terence Crawford's response to Jake Paul's fight approach has come to light. Paul is taking on Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight bout on December 19, though a weight clause has been included that prevents AJ from weighing more than 245 lbs.

'The Problem Child' was initially scheduled to take on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis on November 14, headlining the Netflix card. However, Davis' legal troubles escalated quickly, resulting in the bout being cancelled.

The Ring's Mike Coppinger has revealed that Netflix put forward three names as potential replacements for Davis: Ryan Garcia, Anthony Joshua, and Terence Crawford. He also explained why the other two names rejected the proposal before the Joshua fight was finalized.

Terence Crawford's reaction to Jake Paul offer

Coppinger said on the Inside The Ring Show that Garcia was unavailable as he was working on finalizing a deal with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Meanwhile, Crawford simply said no to Paul's offer. He said:

"Basically, what I am told is that Netflix came in and said, 'Look Jake, we need a legitimate challenger for you now. Here are three names, Ryan Garcia, Terence Crawford, and Anthony Joshua.' Ryan Garcia unavailable as he tries to close a deal with Mario Barrios. Terence Crawford, I am told, said no."

Coppinger added, "With Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul's gonna make a lot of money of course, and it's going to be a real heavyweight fight. Eight round fight, standard ten ounce gloves. So Jake is biting a lot there and you have to give him credit."

Crawford, currently the undisputed super middleweight champion, achieved legendary status following his win against Canelo Alvarez in September. He earned a unanimous decision win after jumping up two weight classes and is now the leading pound-for-pound fighter in the world, according to many.

Can Jake Paul beat Anthony Joshua?

Paul is facing a two-time heavyweight champion in Joshua. While there's a 245-pound weight limit, AJ has exceeded it only 7 times in his career. Joshua is arguably no longer in his prime and was viciously knocked out by Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of his last fight.

However, fans might remember what happened the last time the Brit faced an opponent who was not a lifelong boxer: he absolutely flatlined former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. While it might be a diminished version of Joshua, he's still a former heavyweight champion at 36.

Whether Paul can beat Joshua, only time will tell. His courage, though, deserves credit.

