Opening Odds For Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Says It All

The talk of the boxing world over the past five days has stemmed from a report by the Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger that Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua were finalizing a contract to fight each other, potentially as soon as December 2025.

Many members of the boxing community noted that this fight wasn't finalized at the time of Coppinger's report, suggesting that something was likely to go awry before the deal got done (if only because fighting such an accomplished heavyweight like Joshua seemed like a bridge too far for Paul).

However, there is no more speculation necessary, as both sides have now confirmed that this fight is indeed taking place on December 19 in Miami, Florida.

In a November 17 press release announcing this news, Jake was quoted as saying, "This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title."

American professional boxer, influencer and actor Jake Paul arrives at the Netflix Live Event on July 10, 2025. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

"To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep. I KNOWWWW YOU GOT EM PICKED HAHAHHA," Paul added.

Paul is alluding to the fact that most people expect him to get knocked out by Joshua, given the experience, skill, and size that the Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion has against him.

This is why it was fascinating to find out what the opening betting odds would be for this bout.

Yes, it’s real.



JAKE PAUL vs. ANTHONY JOSHUA. A career-defining pro heavyweight fight. LIVE only on Netflix Friday, December 19. #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/zG4RSqsTxU — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2025

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Opening Betting Odds Tell Clear Story

FanDuel Sportsbook has released its opening betting odds for this December 19 fight. Jake Paul is currently listed as a +770 underdog while Anthony Joshua is a gigantic -1450 favorite.

There are currently no prop bets available, such as taking a fighter to win by knockout or predicting which round a knockout will occur.

MORE: Jake Paul Drops '$267 Million' Demand Amid Anthony Joshua Fight Reveal



These odds don't necessarily come as a surprise, but they do further the narrative that Paul has perhaps bitten off more than he can chew against Joshua. Even being a -1450 favorite, one would imagine that plenty of people will be putting money on Joshua in the next couple of weeks.

Fight odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Boxing News

Dana White Drops Brutally Honest Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Prediction

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Officially Confirmed As Date And Location Announced

Turki Alalshikh Hints At Anthony Joshua Superfight After Jake Paul

Conor Benn Hits 50 Cent With 6-Word Diss After Chris Eubank Jr Win