Jake Paul Drops '$267 Million' Demand Amid Anthony Joshua Fight Reveal

Jake Paul has just signed up for the toughest fight of his life by far, as news broke on November 17 that he has finalized a deal to fight former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19.

While this fight was initially reported on November 12, many felt it would never be finalized; if only because Paul would finally realize what he was getting into and back out of negotiations to preserve his safety.

There's no question that Paul (who is listed at 6'1", last fought at 200 pounds, and has 13 professional fights with just one amateur bout) will be a gigantic underdog against Joshua (who is listed at 6'6", last weighed in at 245 pounds, and has 32 professional fights along with a lengthy amateur career that included winning an Olympic gold medal), and most expect Paul to get knocked out before the bout gets to round three.

Many are wondering why Jake Paul would accept such a massive challenge, especially on short notice. There's no doubt that he and his team were feeling the pressure to make up for his scheduled November 14 fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis being cancelled, and wanted to produce a card that was fit for Netflix by the end of the year.

But one would imagine that money is a main reason why both Paul and Joshua agreed to this bout. While it's unknown how much both men can stand to make by going toe-to-toe next month, early reports have indicated that each could be earning $92 million.

Although something Paul wrote on X in the wake of this fight getting finalized on November 17 has some wondering whether Paul could be making even more than that.

"Stop asking me. $267 Million," Paul wrote, which already has over one million views in a little over three hours.

Stop asking me. $267 Million. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2025

Of course, there's no way of knowing what Paul was referring to with this. It could be several things, or he could just be speaking nonsense to help generate intrigue and attention after the fight announcement news dropped.

It's very hard to imagine that he and Joshua are making a combined $267 million fight this fight, let alone that much each. But one can never know for sure how much Netflix is willing to pay for such a spectacle to take place on its platform.

