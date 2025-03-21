Boxing Legend Frank Bruno Was Hospitalized After Falling Ill During Flight
Boxing legend Frank Bruno has spent almost two weeks in a hospital after falling ill while on a flight.
Bruno boarded a flight from Heathrow, London for Thailand and was taken ill mid-flight. Medical crew attended to him on the plane and he was hospitalized in Doha, Qatar.
Per The Sun, Bruno went through multiple tests before doctors eventually diagnosed him with a viral infection. He was kept in the Al-Wakra hospital in Qatar.
Frank Bruno's manager Dave Davies provided an update on the situation, saying:
Frank was flying out to work in Thailand when he was taken ill on the plane at Doha. Medical crew attended Frank on the plane and at hospital. He’s now recovering and hopes to be back at work as soon as possible.
Another source from The Sun said on the matter:
Frank was fine when he boarded the plane — but quickly went downhill during the flight. He was in a really bad way and they were unsure what the problem was. It was extremely worrying as it was mid-flight so he was stuck on the plane. Frank was in a bad way and was sweating profusely and had fever-like symptoms.
Bruno is a former heavyweight champion and retired with a record of 40-5-0. He had 38 career knockout wins and hung up the gloves after a loss to Mike Tyson in 1996.
