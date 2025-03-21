David Benavidez's Promoter Comments On Fight vs. Dmitry Bivol, Turki Alalshikh
Things appear to be heading toward a standstill between David Benavidez and Dmitry Bivol's camps.
Benavidez is the mandatory to the WBC title, but there's no guarantee he'll get his shot against Bivol next. Bivol could very well opt for a third bout against Artur Beterviev after winning a majority decision on Feb. 22 to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion in the rematch.
While the trilogy with Beterbiev makes the most sense for Bivol after they exchanged majority decision wins in the first two bouts, Benavidez has done more than enough to earn his shot at the undisputed crown.
With Benavidez being the mandatory for the WBC title, his promoter Sampson Lewkowicz said they're ready to go to a purse bid and that they're also more than willing to work with Bivol's promoter, Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn and Turki Alalshikh to make Bivol vs. Benavidez.
"So we'll go to a purse bid," Lewkowicz said. "Trust me that I'm well prepared with PBC to get [the fight] because over here in America, we can do partnership [a] with them in Las Vegas. We can make that together. I have no problem to work with them together, but I will not kiss his ring."
Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) vs. Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) is one of the best fights that can be made in boxing. Benavidez was in attendance in Saudi Arabia for Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2, which seemed like it would have gone a long way toward positioning him to eventually get a shot at the undisputed crown. Now, that opportunity may be tougher to come by after Alalshikh said he isn't interested in a potential bout between Bivol and Benavidez.
“I am no longer interested in Bivol-Benavidez and I will not bid on it," Alalshikh said. "I think Bivol knows who has delivered for him and who hasn’t. My advice to Bivol: don’t be late because every day something changes.”
Lewkowicz was critical of Alalshikh's comments saying he wasn't interested in Bivol vs. Benavidez and called him a rookie when it comes to boxing.
"He's a rookie in boxing," Lewkowicz said. "He's not the face of boxing [and] that is another mistake that he made. Boxing is a family, and what is best for the family is America. It's not Saudi. That doesn't bring champions. He makes good fights, but it means absolutely nothing compared to Las Vegas... He doesn't understand the business in America, and the people that is surrounded. He doesn't know the culture of boxing in America."
If the two sides can't reach a deal, the fight would be decided by a purse bid, and the promoter who bids the most money would earn the rights to the fight. If Bivol decides to fight Beterbiev and the WBC doesn't grant him an exemption, he could be stripped of the title, which could lead to Benavidez fighting someone else for the vacant belt.
In an age when the world's top boxers have become more inclined to fight each other, one can hope Bivol vs. Benavidez happens sooner rather than later and that both promoters can get on the same page. And if it can be for the undisputed light heavyweight title, it's poised to be one of the biggest fights of the year in 2025 or 2026.
