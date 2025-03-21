Sebastian Fundora Reveals Why Fight vs Errol Spence Jr Didn't Happen
Had everything gone according to plan, Sebastian Fundora would likely be preparing to face Errol Spence Jr. But alas, those plans never came to be.
Ahead of defending his WBC and WBA junior middleweight titles against Chordale Booker on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) spoke about what caused the fight against Spence Jr. to fall through.
"It's just the business side of boxing," Fundora told The Ring. "We could say everything. We could curse each other out on social media...But when it comes to the fight, that contract needs to be signed and those people need to step into the ring. If that doesn't happen, you're not going to get it and it could be a little disappointing, but that's boxing. That is the business of boxing. People want to get paid."
Fundora was rumored to face the former unified welterweight champion at the end of 2024 and at the beginning of 2025, with the fight not coming to fruition on either occasion. For Fundora, a bout vs. Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) would have represented an opportunity to notch the biggest name on his resume. For Spence Jr., he would have had an opportunity to re-cement himself as one of the best in the world in a loaded junior middleweight division.
Instead, Fundora's first title defense will come against Booker (23-1, 11 KOs). Fundora won the titles after he stepped up as a late replacement for Keith Thurman to face Tim Tszyu on March 30 and won by split decision in one of the bloodiest fights you'll ever see.
Fundora's 357-day layoff is tied for the longest of his career, matching his layoff ahead of his bout vs. Tszyu after he was stopped by Brian Mendoza on April 8, 2023.
Booker has won six straight fights since suffering the lone defeat of his career, a first-round knockout loss to Austin "Ammo" Williams. Of those six fights, Booker has won four times inside the distance. Booker is ranked No. 5 by the WBO and No. 13 by the WBC.
The Premier Boxing Champions event can be streamed on Amazon Prime with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
