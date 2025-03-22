Boxing Legend George Foreman Passes Away At 76
Boxing legend and former heavyweight Champion George Foreman has passed away at 76 years. Foreman's family made the announcement on social media Friday night.
In a post shared on Instagram, the family wrote "Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones."
The post continued, "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.
"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."
Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion, Olympic gold medalist, and one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. He racked up an impressive record of 76 wins and five losses, with 68 of those wins coming by knockout.
Foreman was also a highly successful businessman. Outside of the ring he was most well known for being the face of the Lean Mean Fat Grilling Machine, the George Foreman Grill.
Foreman is survived by his wife and 11 children.
This is a developing story.
