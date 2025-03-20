Turki Alalshikh Refutes Report Circulating About TKO Boxing League’s Payment Structure
Turki Alalshikh has fired back at reports published today that purportedly provide new details on TKO Group's new boxing league.
The article from Boxing Scene pointed out several issues, including an alleged fighter pay structure and yearly monetary deal with Dana White.
The numbers quickly went viral on social media, particularly the fighter pay structure. The report claimed that an unranked fighter will make $20K for a 10-round bout. Fighters ranked 5-10 would receive $50K. Fighters ranked three and four would be paid $125K. A fighter winning the championship would earn $375k, and a defending champion would earn $750k.
Lamont Roach Agrees Fight With Undefeated Champion If Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Falls Through
However, Turki Alalshikh took to social media to refute the claims. He also fired shots at Florida based entrepreneur Garry Jonas. Jonas' PROBOX company owns Boxing Scene.
Alalshikh wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
This article is not factually accurate. I think Garry Jonas should focus on his business in Florida because he doesn't want the FTC to call him again. I am wondering what is the structure of his business model with the rehab facilities and boxing.- Turki Alalshikh via Ring Magazine
TKO Group's new boxing league is expected to focus on young, up-and-coming fighters. That said, the company signed a deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season and the promotion looks to be interested in staging major fights as well. The first event under the banner is rumored to be headlined by a blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford clash.
UFC CEO Dana White has been handed over the reigns by Alalshikh. White has already hinted at having a single champion in every weight class which would see the best fighters in a division get pitted against each other more often.
