David Benavidez Reveals Why He's Calling Out Canelo Alvarez Again
Few fights would be as highly anticipated as a potential bout between David Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez.
Unfortunately for boxing fans, the odds that fight ever happens feel slim to none.
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has reportedly agreed to a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season after reports that he was finalizing an agreement to fight Jake Paul on May 3 in Las Vegas on Netflix. In lieu of the news of Alvarez agreeing to a deal with Turki Alalshikh, head of Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority, Benavidez has called out Canelo again, saying it isn't about the money but giving the fans what they want to see.
"Imagine if Canelo would just agree and fight me already," Benavidez wrote.
"It's not about the money. It's about what the sport needs right now, and we owe it to the fans. Without a doubt, It would go down as the best Mexican shootout in boxing history. Let's give the fans what they deserve!!! We [are] 300 percent confident on this side but I can't say the same for the other side."
Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over David Morrell to retain the light heavyweight WBC interim title and win the WBA regular belt. "The Mexican Monster" was previously a two-time title holder at super middleweight and was the No. 1 contender for Canelo's WBC belt, but a fight between the two Mexican stars never came to fruition. With Benavidez unable to land a bout with Canelo, he opted to move up to light heavyweight and is 2-0 in his two fights in the division.
Canelo currently holds three of the four major titles at super middleweight but has opted for easier bouts than fighting top contenders in the division since he became the undisputed super middleweight champion. ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that the Mexican star's next fight on May 3 could be against former middleweight champion Jermall Charlo or Bruno Suarce, who landed arguably the upset of the year when he knocked out Jaime Munguia in the sixth round of their bout on Dec. 14.
Canelo defeated Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) by unanimous decision on May 4.
A potential bout between Benavidez and Canelo is one of the best and biggest fights that could be made in the sport. Beyond that, stylistically, it would also make for fireworks with Benavidez's nonstop pressure style and Canelo's ability to counter and land power shots.
MORE: Jake Paul Blasts Canelo Alvarez After Boxing Fight Negotiations Go Cold
Benavidez has done more than enough to earn a fight against Canelo. He defeated former champions like Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Meanwhile, fighters like Edgar Berlanga and John Ryder, who didn't stand much of a chance against Canelo, are the ones he's opting to fight.
While Canelo has claimed his legacy is set, which it mostly is, a potential win over Benavidez could be the feather in his cap that cements him as one of, if not the greatest Mexican boxer of all time. Even if he were to lose, a loss to Benavidez wouldn't hurt Canelo's legacy and he'd be passing the torch to a fellow Mexican star.
Instead, Canelo seems apt to fight guys he's going to be the overwhelming favorite against rather than spending the last few bouts of his career giving fans the fights they want to see.
